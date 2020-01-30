Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,082.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.