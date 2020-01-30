Synergy (SNRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Synergy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Synergy has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Synergy has a market capitalization of $126,471.00 and $2.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Synergy alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.01320126 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028372 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000925 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Synergy Profile

SNRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The official website for Synergy is www.synergycoin.com. Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ticker Symbol: SNRGPoW Algorithm: X11PoS Algorithm: X11, switching to SHA256d after 10 daysRPC Port: 50542 (configurable with rpcport= option)P2P Port: 40698 (configurable with port= option)Tor Port: 38155 (configurable with torport= option)Block Times: 2 MinutesPoW Blocks: 4320 (6 days)10% POS Interest per YearMax Turbo Stake Multiplier: 288Turbo Stake Lookback: 2 days Percent of Blocks over 2 days for Max Multiplier: 20%Max Money Supply after PoW: 250,001 SNRGStake Minumum Age: 48 hours (2 days)Stake Maximum Age: 144 hours (6 days)Stake Maximum Reward Age: 8 daysNew Mint Spendable: 120 blocks (4 hours)Message Start (“Magic Bytes”): 0xf1, 0xe3, 0xe5, 0xd9Message Start Test Net: 0xaf, 0xb9, 0xd9, 0xffApplication Data Folder Windows: “Synergy” OS X: “Synergy” Linux: “.synergy”Config File Name Windows: “synergy.conf” OS X: “synergy.conf” Linux: “synergy.conf””

Buying and Selling Synergy

Synergy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.