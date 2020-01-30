Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 237,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 386,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 885,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,052. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

