T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $123.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Shares of TROW traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $134.79. The stock had a trading volume of 258,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

