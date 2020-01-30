T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.21. The stock had a trading volume of 771,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

