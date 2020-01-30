T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T WINE EST LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T WINE EST LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 219,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,979. T WINE EST LTD/S has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07.

T WINE EST LTD/S Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

