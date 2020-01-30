TaaS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $217.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One TaaS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00005705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.35 or 0.03132410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00192710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.