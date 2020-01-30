TajCoin Achieves Market Cap of $12,171.00 (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 33.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. TajCoin has a market capitalization of $12,171.00 and $6.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TajCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, TajCoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.01291620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00047018 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00208308 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00067905 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001861 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 14,266,515 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech.

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.