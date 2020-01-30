TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has set its Q3 guidance at $1.39-1.49 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.38-3.63 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $125.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

