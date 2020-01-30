Tap (XTP) Hits One Day Volume of $2.08 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Tap has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Tap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a total market cap of $125.04 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.80 or 0.05795478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034491 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

