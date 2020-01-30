Tata Motors Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,437 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,106% compared to the average daily volume of 202 put options.

Shares of TTM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.91. 39,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,760. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 85.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 28.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. CLSA raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

