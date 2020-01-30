TCF Financial Co. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TCF Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

NYSE:TCF opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,873 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,906 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,859,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,771,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,135,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

