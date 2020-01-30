TE-FOOD Price Tops $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One TE-FOOD token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $7,740.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03095258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00195239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,833,956 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD. TE-FOOD’s official website is ico.tefoodint.com.

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.