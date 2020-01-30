TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $157,501.00 and $6,013.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

