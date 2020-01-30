Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul David Miller sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.62, for a total value of $1,715,274.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $873,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,554.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,149. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $376.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $218.21 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.23.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

