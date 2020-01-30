Telenav (TNAV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. On average, analysts expect Telenav to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,242.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNAV. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

