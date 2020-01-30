Teloscoin (TELOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BiteBTC and SouthXchange. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $4,779.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin’s total supply is 132,197,213 coins and its circulating supply is 131,986,338 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

Teloscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

