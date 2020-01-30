Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPX. UBS Group set a $92.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.12. 31,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,375. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock valued at $386,816,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

