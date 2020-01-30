Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $93.21 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.52% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,511,059 shares of company stock valued at $386,816,166. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $33,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after buying an additional 194,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 315.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 142.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after buying an additional 122,004 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

