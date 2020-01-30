TENA (TENA) One Day Volume Hits $5,989.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 84.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One TENA token can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a market cap of $114,862.00 and $5,989.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TENA has traded up 104.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.27 or 0.03123107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00194348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.