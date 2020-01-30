TERA (TERA) Market Cap Tops $2.85 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. TERA has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $476,447.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. During the last week, TERA has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org.

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

