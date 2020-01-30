Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q4 guidance at $0.13-0.18 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TDC opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Teradata and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

