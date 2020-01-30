Terracoin (TRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $956,708.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Terracoin has a market cap of $956,708.00 and approximately $493.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,469.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.99 or 0.04105219 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00700143 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000705 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

