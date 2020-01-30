Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Tesla worth $127,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $530.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.62.

TSLA opened at $580.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $594.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

