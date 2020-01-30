Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Overweight Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.35.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $58.93 on Thursday, hitting $639.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,856,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $594.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

