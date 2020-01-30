Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Sell Rating from Evercore ISI

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 61.30% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.24.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $64.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $645.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,917,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.20. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $594.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of -133.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

