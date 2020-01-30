Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $530.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.82.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $580.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.20. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $594.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of -119.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 20.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $4,643,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Tesla by 6.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.