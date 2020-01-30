Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $650.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $410.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.24.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $64.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $645.94. 17,917,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $594.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.