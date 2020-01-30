Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $729.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $729.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.24.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded up $64.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $645.94. 17,917,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $594.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.20. The company has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total transaction of $5,725,614.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $632,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.