Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $64.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $645.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. The stock has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $594.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total transaction of $5,725,614.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

