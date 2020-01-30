Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $750.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.35.

TSLA traded up $63.91 on Thursday, hitting $644.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,822,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.20. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $594.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Tesla by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

