Tether One Day Volume Tops $43.28 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Tether has a total market cap of $4.65 billion and $43.28 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bibox, EXX and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019101 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Kryptono, Kucoin, MBAex, Bibox, Binance, CoinBene, DragonEX, Exmo, Coinut, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, BigONE, OOOBTC, OKEx, C2CX, UEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Bittrex, QBTC, Kraken, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, FCoin, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, Liqui, ABCC, Huobi, BitMart, Trade By Trade, EXX, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, B2BX, CoinEx, BtcTurk, DigiFinex, IDAX, TDAX, ChaoEX, Iquant and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

