Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 203 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $742.00 per share, with a total value of $150,626.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 137 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.13 per share, with a total value of $100,712.81.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $759.00 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $781.94 per share, with a total value of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $792.86 per share, with a total value of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $795.92 per share, with a total value of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $804.90 per share, with a total value of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $809.28 per share, with a total value of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $803.50 per share, with a total value of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $784.50 per share, with a total value of $7,845.00.

TPL stock traded down $15.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $726.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,925. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $565.10 and a 52 week high of $915.66. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $768.35 and a 200 day moving average of $689.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

