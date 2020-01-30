Textron Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,312 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 841% compared to the average volume of 352 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Textron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Textron by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 4.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 23.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 67,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. Textron has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

