Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $54.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00017674 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003108 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

