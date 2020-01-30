Thar Token (THAR) Market Cap Reaches $98,683.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Thar Token has a market cap of $98,683.00 and approximately $946.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Thar Token has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thar Token alerts:

999 (999) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004474 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005538 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thar Token Profile

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.