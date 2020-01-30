Tharisa plc (LON:THS) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.19

Tharisa plc (LON:THS) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.005. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON THS remained flat at $GBX 77.50 ($1.02) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,153. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 73.05 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 121.97 ($1.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.49. The company has a market cap of $206.62 million and a PE ratio of 19.38.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

