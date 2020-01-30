The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,463,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 107,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,221,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,434,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.