The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Set at $60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been assigned a $60.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KO. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.86. 20,221,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,434,021. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after buying an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,628,000 after buying an additional 118,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after buying an additional 445,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,238,000 after buying an additional 182,776 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

