The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.70. 9,671,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,764,238. The firm has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

