The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

Shares of KO opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.53.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

