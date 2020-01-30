The Local Shopping REIT (LON:LSR) Posts Earnings Results

The Local Shopping REIT (LON:LSR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.34) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The Local Shopping REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The Local Shopping REIT plc was founded in January 2005 with the objective of building a portfolio of properties and letting units in the convenience shopping market. LSR was floated on the London Stock Exchange in May 2007. In the latter part of that year the Company adjusted its property purchasing programme in response to the downturn in the UK property market, focusing activities on active asset management.

