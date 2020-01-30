The Voyager Token (VGX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.03093089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00197480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bithumb, AirSwap, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cobinhood and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

