THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0007

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Coinrail and LBank. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $4,348.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000106 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,549,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, Coinrail, HitBTC, LATOKEN, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.