Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $333.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.62. The firm has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.90 and a 12-month high of $342.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

