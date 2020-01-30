Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

TMO opened at $333.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.50 and a 200-day moving average of $300.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

