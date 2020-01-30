Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY20 guidance to $13.49-13.67 EPS and its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 13.49-13.67 EPS.

Shares of TMO traded down $14.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $240.59 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.