Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.49-13.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.61-27.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.91 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. ValuEngine cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded down $16.07 on Thursday, hitting $317.82. The company had a trading volume of 144,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,531. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $235.90 and a 12-month high of $342.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.