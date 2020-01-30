Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Thingschain has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a market cap of $19,863.00 and $9,238.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046391 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00068040 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,493.14 or 0.99831934 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000732 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053155 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 104.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

