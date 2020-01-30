THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $208,198.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001259 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,069,865 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain's official website is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

